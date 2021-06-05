Pilot Hill 25K Classic resumes after hiatus
After a one-year hiatus, the Pilot Hill 25K Classic is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday starting at the east end of Willett Drive. The course takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back down on two-track roads. For the first time, the race will take place entirely on public land, thanks to the completion of the Pilot Hill Project land swap and purchase last year. Go to highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill for more information and to register.
Free Fishing Day set for June 5
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting all anglers to fish for free in Wyoming on Saturday. The annual date coincides with National Boating and Fishing Week. Anglers can kick off the summer by fishing Wyoming waters without a license, except for those on the Wind River Reservation and in Yellowstone National park. All other fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Go wgfd.wyo.gov for more information.
Heart Mothers Cupcake Chase coming to LHS
The Heart Mothers Cupcake Chase, organized by the Laramie High School Z Club, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sunday starting at LHS. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt and cupcake from the Sugar Mouse Cupcake House. Race-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Heart Mothers, a local organization that supports a home in Cambodia that houses girls who have been rescued from trafficking. Go to www.facebook.com/LHSZclub for more information.
USFS leading LaVA workshop
The U.S. Forest Service is leading a virtual public workshop to discuss forest treatments as part of the Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, also known as LaVA, at 6 p.m. June 9. The annual public forum is part of the project decision. Attendees should email Joseph Gonzales at joseph.f.gonzales@usda.gov for a link to the event, which will be hosted through Microsoft Teams. Members of the public should use the LaVA story map to provide feedback on treatment proposals and focus areas to help in refining treatment proposals. During the workshop, officials will give planning and project updates and present proposals. A link to a recording of the meeting will be available upon request. The LaVA decision seeks to improve forest conditions in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range using a variety of tools across a 15-year period that started in 2020. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home for more information.
Albany County 4-H hosting fun run
The Albany County 4-H 5K Fun Run is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. June 12 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is $10. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m., and all participants will receive a ticket to the Albany County 4-H Carnival, which starts at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds. The Albany County 4-H Foundation will be hosting a pancake breakfast also starting at 7:30 a.m., with tickets available for $5, and the Albany County 4-H Junior Leaders will be having a garage sale. Go to www.facebook.com/AlbanyCounty4H for more information.
Public invited to meetings about CWD and Laramie Mountains mule deer herd
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is leading a series of public meetings to discuss chronic wasting disease management in the Laramie Mountains Herd Unit, which includes hunt areas 59, 60 and 64. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 15 at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. Those who wish to meet online can join a meeting at 6 p.m. June 16 taking place in Cheyenne. Meetings are also scheduled for Wheatland, Sybille and Glendo. The herd unit has one of the highest rates of CWD in the state, and the department wants management actions to happen with public buy-in, according to a news release. During the meetings, wildlife managers will give an overview of CWD, discuss implementation of the statewide management plan and talk about the Laramie Mountain herd specifically. Attendees can pre-register for the online meeting at wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region. Call 745-4046 for more information.
UW Alumni Association offering virtual 5K
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association’s Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K is scheduled for June 18-20. The race commemorates the first meeting of the association on June 20, 1895, when organizers used brown-eyed Susans as decorations and chose brown and gold as official school colors. Participation in the 5K is free, and donations will be accepted to benefit the association’s scholarship program. Go to uw.uwyo.edu/virtual5k to register and receive a link to a printable participation bib. Bibs for dogs are also available. T-shirts and dog bandanas are available for purchase. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. June 17. Participants can submit photos using the hashtag #126UWAA5K and tagging the association on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Contact Chrissie Henschler at 766-4166 or chensch@uwyo.edu for more information, or go to www.uwyo.edu/alumni/networks-and-chapters/uwaa-virtual-5k-series.html.