Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: The daily arrest log from the Albany County Detention Center for Monday through Thursday, Jan. 3-6, was not provided to the Laramie Boomerang.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 3
• 1:52 p.m., 3200 block of Fort Sanders Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 9:14 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson St., emergency
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
• 6:40 a.m., 700 block of Roger Canyon Rd., emergency
• 11:08 a.m., 6400 block of Mountain Mist Ct., possible identity theft
• 11:29 a.m., Welsh Lane, emergency
• 4:52 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson Ave., assault and battery
• 6:52 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:32 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:39 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 9:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:17 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
• 6:02 a.m., 4500 block of Bluebird Ln., accident
• 6:47 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 6:21 p.m., Albany County area, emergency
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
• 8:21 a.m., Oxford Ranch Road, burglary/residence
• 11:44 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 3:28 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible domestic disturbance
• 10:11 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., emergency
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 3
• 6 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., hit and run
• 7:19 a.m., 2200 block of Franklin St., emergency
• 2:31 p.m., 500 block of N. Pine St., abandoned motor vehicle
• 6:40 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 9:06 p.m., 200 block of N. 7th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:14 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson St., emergency
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
• 8:34 a.m., 1800 block of E. Ord. St., dead body found
• 9:05 a.m., 800 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 9:42 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:27 a.m., 500 block of E. Russell St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:38 a.m., 1153 block of Owen Ct., emergency
• 11:19 a.m., 1900 block of Vista Dr., accident
• 12:18 p.m., 1500 block of N. 7th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:34 p.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 2:04 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency
• 2:04 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible sexual offense
• 5:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 8:18 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 9:31 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 10:17 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
• 9:09 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 1:10 p.m., 400 block of S. 3rd St., accident
• 1:51 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 3:28 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:46 p.m., 2100 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., hit and run
• 5:11 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
• 6:10 a.m., 1500 block of Willett Dr., traffic hazard
• 6:41 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:25 a.m., 107 S. 1st St., hit and run
• 2:20 p.m., 1000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 3:43 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., dead body found
• 4:04 p.m., 1600 block Irma Ct., traffic hazard
• 5:27 p.m., 2200 block of E. Garfield St., animal/wildlife
• 6:05 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency
• 8:26 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 9:08 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident