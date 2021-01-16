Stalking is a serious, prevalent crime that impacts every community across the United States. January is Stalking Awareness Month. The campaign began in 2004 as a way to help the public identify what exactly is stalking.
Central to the definition of stalking is fear. Stalking is a series of acts aimed at controlling and instilling fear in another person. According to Wyoming state statute, stalking behavior is directed at a specific individual, and the behavior is intentional and is harmful to the victim. These behaviors can include written threats, lewd or obscene statements or images, vandalism, or nonconsensual physical contact that a perpetrator should have known would cause a reasonable person to experience substantial emotional distress.
Other stalking tactics include showing up when the victim does not want a person there, making unwanted telephone calls, leaving unwanted messages (text or voice), and watching or following the victim from a distance.
According to the Stalking Prevention and Awareness Resource Center (SPARC), nearly one in six women and one in 17 men have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The burden is extremely heavy for victims of this crime, as one in eight employed stalking victims lose time from work as a result of their victimization, and one in seven move as a result of their victimization. SPARC reports that a majority of victims are stalked by someone they know, and that many victims are stalked by current or former intimate partners.
“Stalking often goes hand-in-hand with domestic violence,” said Faryn Babbitt, executive director of SAFE Project in Laramie. She added that there are many different types of stalkers, and some can be acquaintances or even strangers.
Babbit noted that stalking is an underreported crime, especially when it happens to men. She stressed that it is dangerous behavior that tends to escalate to physical violence. Stalkers will intensify their behaviors in order to glean more attention from the victim. These behaviors can sometimes be life-threatening.
Albany County has a valuable resource for stalking victims in SAFE Project. SAFE Project offers advocacy and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Their organization elaborates on victims needs beyond what law enforcement can provide, and they often work in conjunction with law enforcement when necessary. They also employ a full time University of Wyoming campus services coordinator because stalking can be a prevalent occurrence on college campuses. All services are free and confidential.
“We provide a 24-hour hotline, financial aid for victims, and an emergency shelter if someone doesn’t feel safe at home. We also provide advocacy with the Albany County attorney if a stalking petition is violated to help a victim navigate the criminal justice system” said Babbitt.
A stalking petition is similar to a protection order. Babbitt stressed that stalking is criminal behavior, and a stalking petition could be granted if a victim can show a judge a pattern of behavior. Stalking petitions are free to submit, and you don’t need an attorney to file one. They can be found at the Albany County circuit court on the fourth floor of the Albany County courthouse or at the SAFE Project office. The best way to successfully submit a stalking petition is to carefully document the course of conduct. Take screenshots, keep gifts, and log dates and times of occurrences.
Beyond a protection order or stalking petition, other interventions are possible, such as making a safety plan. SAFE Project will develop safety plans for each person they serve, which can include changing locks and writing down emergency contacts. Babbitt also recommends avoiding engaging with the stalker when possible, and to let other people know what is going on.
“A lot of times, people want to avoid talking about this because it’s traumatic or embarrassing,” Babbitt said. She explained that letting people know can build an emotional support network, and it can provide witnesses and support if something were to happen. In addition to letting friends and family know, Babbitt suggested seeking a counselor or mental health support.
“Common trauma responses to stalking may include intrusive thoughts or memories, triggers, avoidance of internal or external reminders, changes in mood, feelings of detachment, and hyper vigilance,” said Tess Kilwein, Ph.D. , licensed psychologist and trauma specialist in Laramie.
In addition to seeking treatment and professional advocacy, Kilwein added that there are a number of coping skills that may benefit a victim of stalking. These include talking to trusted loved ones about the experience, allowing oneself to feel the pain and to recognize that it won’t last forever, taking care of one’s mind and body, and re-establishing normal routines.
Kilwein said that stalking victims should know that they are not alone, and that they deserve to feel safe in their own world. She added that survivors should understand that there is nothing they did to invite the stalking behavior, and that the only person to blame is the perpetrator.
“Stalking is a systemic issue, and healing is a community responsibility. As a community, we must take responsibility for reducing the occurrence of gender-based violence, especially among the most marginalized people,” Kilwein said.
Experts interviewed for this article stressed one central thing: documentation. If someone feels they are the victim of stalking, experts agree that a person should document each occurrence diligently and seek help from victim advocates to explore their options.
Stalking Resources in Albany County:
SAFE Project 24-hour hotline: 307-745-3556
SAFE campus services coordinator: 307-766-3434
UW Stop Violence: 307-766-STOP (7867)
Laramie Police/Albany Co. Sheriff dispatch: 307-721-2526
UW Police: 307-766-5179