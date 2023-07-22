A new exhibition featuring photographs from Jean Howard, a Hollywood icon whose lens captured the essence of the golden era of cinema, is now on display through Sept. 30 at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC).

The exhibition, titled “Jean Howard’s Hollywood: The excitement, the glamour and the good times,” highlights a selection of her exceptional photography, and it offers a captivating glimpse into the glamour and allure of Hollywood’s golden age, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus