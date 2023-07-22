A new exhibition featuring photographs from Jean Howard, a Hollywood icon whose lens captured the essence of the golden era of cinema, is now on display through Sept. 30 at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC).
The exhibition, titled “Jean Howard’s Hollywood: The excitement, the glamour and the good times,” highlights a selection of her exceptional photography, and it offers a captivating glimpse into the glamour and allure of Hollywood’s golden age, according to a news release.
Howard’s journey in Hollywood began in 1930, when she landed her first role as a showgirl in the Florenz Ziegfeld movie musical “Whoopee!” She then moved to New York City, where she participated in two additional Ziegfeld productions before securing a contract at MGM studios.
Returning to Hollywood in 1933, Howard appeared in a variety of films in the 1930s and 1940s, including “The Prizefighter and the Lady,” “Claudia” and “The Final Hour”; she also appeared on Broadway.
Howard’s life took an unexpected turn in 1944, when a graphologist examining her handwriting discovered her remarkable gift for photography. Initially skeptical, Howard decided to explore her newfound talent and enrolled at the Art Center in Los Angeles. At the time, she did not know that the decision would shape her illustrious career.
Her innate ability to put her subjects at ease, combined with her connections to Hollywood’s elite, allowed Howard to capture candid and intimate moments that would become iconic. Her stunning portraiture graced the pages of esteemed publications such as Life magazine, Vogue, Look magazine and Harper’s Bazaar. Notable photographs include legendary Hollywood stars such as Marlon Brando, Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe.
“This exhibition at the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming provides a glimpse inside the Jean Howard Collection held here at the center,” AHC Director Paul Flesher said in the release. “Ms. Howard’s materials are just one of the many AHC collections featuring Hollywood stars, directors, composers and other influential figures in the history of film.
Join us at the American Heritage Center as we pay homage to the indelible legacy of Jean Howard, a visionary photographer whose talent continues to captivate audiences today.”
For more information about the exhibition and the AHC, visit online at www.uwyo.edu/ahc/.
