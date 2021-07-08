Jessica Stalder is no longer serving as a Ward 1 representative on the Laramie City Council.
Stalder tendered her resignation on June 28 in a letter to city leadership. During the council’s regular session Tuesday, it voted to accept her resignation.
In her letter to city leadership, Stalder cited her increased workload and the demands of single motherhood as reasons for her resignation. Stalder is a registered nurse and serves as executive director of Hospice of Laramie.
“It’s a tough time to be in health care. Health-care workers are burnt out and short-staffed, and that’s where I’m needed right now,” Stalder said, adding that it was not an easy decision. During her brief speech during the council meeting, Stalder expressed gratitude to her Ward 1 constituents, her fellow City Council members and city staff.
“This is a very tough job, and I have appreciated working with all of you,” she said.
City Council members took turns thanking Stalder for her unique perspectives and her service. Mayor Paul Weaver thanked Stalder for her willingness to run for office and serve on the council.
“It doesn’t take very long to realize that it’s a unique position that comes with its own challenges and responsibilities,” Weaver said. “Sometimes we have to make choices about priorities, and those are never easy. We appreciate the difficulty of your decision.”
Judy Snoke, a Laramie resident and Stalder’s former fifth-grade teacher, hopped on during the public comment portion of the meeting to wish her former student well in her future endeavors.
Stalder served on the Laramie City Council since 2019. Her tenure as a city council member has not been without its controversies.
During discussions about the city’s hotly debated decision to form an ad hoc working group for police and community, several members of the public requested that Stalder recuse herself because they believed her vote was a conflict of interest. Her father serves as the Laramie Chief of Police.
In an extensive story published Jan. 24 by the Laramie Boomerang, freelance reporter Jeff Victor said Stalder allegedly had a close business relationship with landlord Maximus Bossarei, who was the focal point of the story.
However, on numerous occasions, Stalder’s fellow City Council members supported and defended her, stating that she has always been adept at implementing a strict boundary between her personal and professional relationships in making decisions in the council.
FILLING THE VACANCY
With Stalder’s resignation, there is now a vacancy on the Laramie City Council. Because Stalder served Ward 1, she must be replaced by a Ward 1 resident. Ward 1 encompasses downtown Laramie from South Ninth Street to West Laramie as far as the Laramie Regional Airport. Laramie City Council ward maps can be found on the city’s website.
Anyone who wishes to fill this vacancy must be a resident of the city of Laramie, must have lived in Ward 1 for no less than one year and must be a registered voter. The filing period for applications is July 7-21. Applicants should be dropped off at city hall, and applicants should bring a photo ID, as well as $25 for a filing fee.
Because this is not an election period, the vacancy will be filled in a different way than usual. Rather than the public voting, the Laramie City Council will hold interviews with selected applicants July 27-28. If they receive a qualified applicant, sitting city council members will vote to appoint an applicant on Aug. 3.
Contact the city of Laramie at 307-721-5200 for more details on how to apply for the position, or visit the city website at www.cityoflaramie.org.