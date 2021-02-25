This evening starts the minor Jewish holiday of Purim, which, translated, means “lots” (and will be explained later). It is one of the most joyous holidays in Judaism, commemorating a time when the Jewish people living in Persia (modern day Iran) were saved from extermination.
To those unfamiliar with the holiday, which is considered a minor one in the Jewish faith, the story of Purim is told in the Book of Esther, one of only two books — the other being Song of Songs — that does not mention God in the Tanakh, the Hebrew Bible.
The story involves a beautiful Jewish woman named Esther and her cousin (in some interpretations referred to as her uncle) Mordechai. She was taken into the house of King Ahasuerus, who ruled Persia. He loved her more than any of the other women in his harem and made her his queen. However, she hid from him the fact she was Jewish because Mordechai advised her to keep that information from the king.
At the same time, there was an advisor, a wazir, to the king named Haman. He hated Mordechai because the latter refused to bow down to him. This led to Haman plotting to exterminate all the Jews living in Persia.
He persuaded the king the Jews living in Persia followed their own laws, not those of the king’s and their presence should not be tolerated. Convinced, the king gave Haman permission to determine their fates, which turned out to be killing the Jews. Haman then went about building gallows for this project.
The word Purim, as earlier stated means “lots,” refers to the lottery that Haman used to choose the date for the intended massacre.
Mordechai prevailed upon Esther to speak to the king, a dangerous mission, because anyone approaching the king without being summoned could face being put to death. She fasted for three days before going to the king, who was pleased. She told him she was Jewish and that Haman planned to kill all of her people, and that it was because Mordechai had refused to bow before Haman..
Learning this, King Ahasuerus was infuriated by Haman’s deceit and ordered Haman and his 10 sons to be executed on the gallows originally intended for Mordechai. Haman’s daughter committed suicide.
CUSTOMS
In the Jewish calendar, Purim is celebrated the 14 of Adar, the day Haman had chosen. It is celebrated by the reading of the Megillah, which means scroll. There are five scrolls altogether, but most Jews take it megillah to specifically mean the Book of Esther.
As the megillah is read, the audience is to boo, hiss, stamp feet and rattle noisemakers known as groggers (or graggers) whenever the name of Haman is mentioned. It is to blot out his name.
It is also permitted to hold party and carnival-like celebrations for children and adults alike, in which games and entertainments are encouraged, such as putting on a play or parody. Children will often be dressed as Esther, Mordechai, King Ahasuerus, and even Haman.
Jewish people are also commanded to indulge with food and drink, especially the latter. It’s said that a person is to get so inebriated to the point that one cannot tell the difference between cursing Haman and praising Mordechai.
Also, it is commanded that gift of food or drink should be sent to others, as well as make gifts to charity.
HAMENTASCHEN RECIPE
A favorite treat is to bake hamentaschens (translated: Haman’s pockets). These are triangular fruit-filled pastries that are supposed to represent Haman’s three-cornered hat.
INGREDIENTS
¾ cup butter or margarine
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
2 tbsp. orange juice (do not use any that contain pulp)
2 cups white flour
1 ½ cups wheat flour (DO NOT SUBSTITUTE white flour. The wheat flour is necessary to achieve the right texture)
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon]1 tsp. dried orange peel (2 tsp. if fresh)
Various preserves, fruit butter and/or pie fillings
PREPARE
Blend butter and sugar thoroughly
Add egg and blend thoroughly
Add OJ and blend thoroughly
Add flour, half a cup at a time, alternating between white and wheat.
Add baking powder, cinnamon and orange peel
Add last cup of flour
Refrigerate batter for at least one or two hours (better still: overnight)
Roll as thin as you like
Cut out 3 or 4 inch circles (a round pastry cutter or the lip of a drink glass works)
Put a dollop of filling in the middle of each circle of dough
Fold the sides to make a triangle, with at least each corner folded underneath another corner. This reduces the likelihood of the hamantaschen unfolding while baking)
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15-20 minutes until golden brown and before filling boils over. (Baking time may need to be adjusted due to Laramie’s elevation.
(Sources: Wikipedia, Judaism 101)