JACKSON — A number of lengthy documents have been filed in a federal civil lawsuit that claims Teton County law enforcement and attorneys conspired to charge former resident William “Mike” Crothers with a sex-related offense and also played a behind-the-scenes role in a slander campaign that crushed the reelection effort of former Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon.

The two men and a third man are seeking damages for harm they claim they suffered at the hands of the sheriff’s office and county attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus