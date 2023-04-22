Buffalo Bulletin
BUFFALO — Twenty Clear Creek Middle School students recently traveled to Costa Rica — but it was no tourist trip.
Instead, the students and their two teacher-chaperones, Kris Thiele and Tanner Hart, spent 12 days working with sea turtles, learning about indigenous culture and performing acts of community service.
Students are selected to go on the trip based on various attributes, such as their work ethic and ability to get along with others.
And staff at the school, from food service employees and custodians to administrators, have a say in making those determinations.
“It’s not just their grades,” Hart said.
Though the educational trip had been an annual mainstay, this year’s trip was the first that the students have taken since 2019. The 2020, 2021 and 2022 trips were canceled due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
Thiele said the trip was science- based, with students tagging, weighing and measuring turtles before releasing them back into the wild. The goal was to help protect the turtle population, she said.
In addition to working with turtles, students also helped restore mangroves.
According to the National Ocean Service, mangroves are trees that grow in tropical areas. The roots are important in slowing the rise and fall of tides and stabilizing coastlines.
Students also went into the mountains and learned about an indigenous tribe and saw a reenactment on how the tribe worked to scare away Spanish invaders.
“Part of their history was when the Spaniards came over and wanted to take over their land,” Thiele said. “They were able to hide, and they made masks and painted themselves up. That scared off some of the Spaniards. They thought the area was haunted.” The class got to paint masks of their own.
As a part of the trip, students formed groups of five, who were tasked with doing the math to convert American dollars into Costa Rican colons and then purchasing groceries at a store in Costa Rica.
Quinn Byram and Addison Bettinger were among the students who got to go on the trip.
“We had a budget, and we went to a supermarket and bought basic foods and goods like toilet paper,” Byram said. “We went around to homes that didn’t look like they had much or (were) making much money. We donated all that food and toilet paper to those homes. It was awesome to see the looks on their faces.” Hart said that one of the people who received food from the class earned meager wages working on a banana plantation.
“Our guide told us he was essentially making illegal wages,” he said.
In another case, Thiele said, a guide identified a home with a family potentially in need.
“It was an older lady and an older gentleman. They were just sitting out in front. It kind of looked like an old shack slapped together. The husband was blind, sitting on the porch. She was without a job,” Thiele said. “They were totally overwhelmed with the generosity of our kids giving them that bag of food, and for them that was huge.”
Students also experienced other cultures through a universal language: sports.
One night, they stayed at a hotel across from a field in which children their age were playing soccer. Some of the Buffalo students, including Byram, joined in the fun.
“They are definitely a lot better at soccer than us Americans,” Byram said. “It was a fun time playing with skilled players. That’s really the only sport they can play.”
Despite the language barrier, Bettinger said, it was enjoyable communicating with the locals in Costa Rica.
Though they spoke different languages, there was a great deal of non-verbal communication.
“It was fun communicating through those facial expres- sions,” Bettinger said. Thiele was quick to emphasize that the trip was not a vacation. For example, students lived on a diet based heavily on rice and beans, even eating rice for breakfast.
They also ate fresh, locally grown fruit.
“It was really good,” Bettinger said of the local fruit.
For Byram and Bettinger, the biggest takeaway from the trip was seeing how a different culture lived.
“It wasn’t a tourist trip,” Byram said. “And I’d prefer it not to be a tourist trip.”