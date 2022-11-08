Unofficial election results show that the two winners of the Albany County Commission race are Republican candidate Terri Jones and Democratic candidate Pete Gosar.

Gosar led the race with 6,054 votes. Jones received 5,880 votes, Republican candidate Heber Richardson received 5,176 votes and Democratic candidate Klaus Halbsgut received 4,838 votes.   

This article was last updated at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 9 after absentee votes were counted.

