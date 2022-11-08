Unofficial election results show that the two winners of the Albany County Commission race are Republican candidate Terri Jones and Democratic candidate Pete Gosar.
Gosar led the race with 6,054 votes. Jones received 5,880 votes, Republican candidate Heber Richardson received 5,176 votes and Democratic candidate Klaus Halbsgut received 4,838 votes.
Gosar and Jones will join Democratic commissioner Sue Ibarra, who has two years left in her term.
This year’s race had many familiar faces, with two incumbent candidates, Gosar and Richardson, up for reelection and one former commissioner, Jones, running for office again after her first term ended after the 2020 election.
Halbsgut is also well known to Albany County voters, as this is his third time running for commissioner. He has also run as an Independent in the past.
Gosar said knocking on doors during the election was a refreshing experience, as he found many people to be collaborative regardless of their political party.
“You learn a lot when you hit somebody’s door,” Gosar said. “You hear a lot of hyper-partisanship going around, but that’s not happening here.”
Jones said she thought the campaign went well.
“People were happy that I was running again, and one of the reasons that they were happy I was running again is because I’m a staunch believer in the rule of law and parents rights,” Jones said.
Richardson was also confident in his campaign. In contrast to his opponents, Richardson did not spend money on his campaign, instead relying on recycling old campaign materials and reaching out to constituents individually.
“The reason I didn’t spend money is because I think I have an established enough record that I didn’t think I needed to,” Richardson said.
For Halbsgut, the campaign was an opportunity to get to know the community better, win or lose.
“I may never have won, but I’ve never lost no matter how it turns out,” Halbsgut said. “It was a good experience. I’m a better person for it and I know my community a whole lot better.”
Throughout the campaign, the candidates split by party line on many issues.
The conflict — or lack thereof — between the rights of landowners and water protection were topics of conversation during a forum for the candidates held by the Laramie League of Women voters in October.
Halbsgut and Gosar emphasized the importance of protecting the Casper Aquifer and Jones and Richardson unconcerned with pollution of the aquifer and more concerned with private property rights.
Multiple studies have shown that some local wells contain nitrate levels above 10 mg/L, likely from septic systems, according to a presentation from Stantec, the firm working with local governments to create an aquifer protection plan. Nitrate levels above 10 mg/L can cause health issues such as birth defects, thyroid disease and cancer.
The issue is not widespread and is concentrated outside of Laramie in the East Grand subdivision area, city natural resources administrator Darren Parkin told the Boomerang in an earlier interview.
During the forum, Jones said the concern over polluting the aquifer was rooted in a desire to take capital away from landowners. Both she and Richardson emphasized the importance of property rights and ensuring the government doesn’t overstep its bounds in this area.
The candidates also split along party lines when it came to their views on collaborating with Laramie City Council. Halbsgut and Gosar expressed positivity toward an improved relationship between the county and the city, while Richardson and Jones said the city was to blame for past conflicts.
“I’m an open person … but I don’t get involved in collaboration just to be a collaborator,” Richardson said. “This election is a referendum on whether the local government is staying in its lane or not.”
Gosar said collaboration is an important part of his campaign platform, and that he’d learned a lot from being both in the political majority and minority.
“I think ... you keep your focus on solving problems, doing the best you can, listening to people and being professional,” he said.