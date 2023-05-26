Josh Holland UWPD chief with dog

A veteran member of the University of Wyoming Police Department, who has served as a sergeant for the past four years, has been named chief of the UWPD.

Josh Holland takes the reins from Mike Samp, who is retiring after 26 years with the UWPD — the last 11 as chief. Holland begins his new duties June 1, according to a news release.

