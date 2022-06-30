For eight decades, Jubilee Days has brought Western culture and Wyoming heritage to the Laramie community with rodeos, kid-friendly events and a variety of events featuring live music and dancing.
This year’s 81st iteration of the extravaganza begins Saturday and continues through July 10.
Jubilee Days has offered a celebration for visitors and Wyoming residents for generations, from daily carnivals to the Flaming Gorge Jalapeño Eating Contest. While the event has grown to include a carnival, competitions and a parade, Jubilee Days Chairman Guy Warpness said that for many, rodeo is the main attraction.
“It’s the highlight of everything, and some people will probably argue with me about that,” Warpness said.
With three professional rodeo events, two local rodeos and additional horse shows, Jubilee Days is Western and cowboy heavy. But for those more interested in live music, dance and food events, Jubilee Days packs a variety of options. Families often flock to the Jubilee Days Carnival and the annual parade, while others make to the Chili Cook-Off to vote with their taste buds.
“It started out as a statehood celebration with just a bunch of guys racing horses and having a good time,” Warpness said. “It took me a while to learn the history behind the event and all the people over the years that paid in sweat and everything they put into it. As board members now, we have the luxury of carrying on that tradition.”
Along with experiencing a high-profile community event, Warpness said that being part of the Jubilee Days board is a chance to support Laramie and its residents.
“Seeing the people come out and enjoy themselves, seeing the cowboys come into town to rodeo, I think it helps our businesses and townspeople to relax and enjoy themselves one week out of the year,” Warpness said.
The Carnival opens from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, but hours change each day of the week. On July 9, those celebrating Jubilee Days can expect a parade at 9:30 a.m. along North 3rd Street, with BrewFest from 1-6 p.m. the same day all over downtown.
Jubilee Days begins with the Kids’ Horse Show at 9 a.m. Saturday. Laramie will celebrate Calcutta for Jubilee Days at Bud’s Bar, 354 W,. University Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and live musicians will perform downtown throughout the week.
Three PRCA Rodeo Performances run July 8-10, all of which start at 7 p.m. For those looking to watch smaller rodeo competitions, Jubilee Days hosts the Ranch Rodeo at 10 a.m. Sunday after the Kids’ Rodeo at 9 a.m. All rodeo events are at the Albany County Fairgrounds, 2994 S 3rd St.
For information on daily carnival hours, live music performances and other events, visit laramiejubileedays.org.