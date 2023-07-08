The smell of green and red chili drifted heavily with the slight breeze in downtown Laramie Saturday as the seventh annual Jubilee Days Betty Kiser Memorial CASI Chili Cookoff began.

Starting at 8 a.m., cooks and their teams lined Grand Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets setting up tents, pots, ingredients and more. Each tent had its own theme, and most went with the Fourth of July spirit.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus