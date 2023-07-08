Spectators listen as the results are announced for the Jubilee Days Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cookoff on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Laramie. Thirty-two teams competed for the title of best chili during the cookoff.
Jerry Timothy, daughter of Betty Kiser, watches over the voting jars for the seventh annual Jubilee Days Betty Kiser Memorial CASI Chili Cookoff on Saturday, July 8, 2023, before giving her opening speech to the cooking teams in downtown Laramie.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
Trophies sit on a table for the Jubilee Days Betty Kiser Memorial Chili Cookoff on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown Laramie.
Michael Smith/Laramie Boomerang
The smell of green and red chili drifted heavily with the slight breeze in downtown Laramie Saturday as the seventh annual Jubilee Days Betty Kiser Memorial CASI Chili Cookoff began.
Starting at 8 a.m., cooks and their teams lined Grand Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets setting up tents, pots, ingredients and more. Each tent had its own theme, and most went with the Fourth of July spirit.
Jerry Timothy, Betty Kiser’s daughter, began the event with a “thank you” to all of the participants for keeping her mother’s dream going after her passing in 2015.
“This was her vision in 2014; however, during the planning in 2015 she was unable to complete it because she died from cancer,” Timothy said. “But these guys took it over, and it’s growing. The first year there were seven chilies and now we’ve had 32 chilies. I cooked three times with my family, and I judge every year if I’m not cooking, I come 400 miles every year to be a part of this.”
As a Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) event, there are rules each cook must follow to qualify their chili for tasting. They included: chili cooked from scratch beginning with raw meat; no marinating is allowed; use of just add meat chili powders are grounds for disqualification; and no chili fillers such as beans, macaroni or rice are allowed. Following the reading of the rules the contestants were off to begin cooking.
For some it was the first time they were competing, while others have been cooking for multiple years.
Grady McIntosh, longtime Laramie resident, was competing for the second time in the cookoff using his mother’s recipe as the base for his smoky sweet chili.
“It’s just something that I’ve kind of come up with over the last few years. It originally started with my mom’s recipe as the base and then I’ve just gone on adding my own ingredients,” McIntosh said. “... I want to pursue a career and have my own food truck or catering business someday, and start by doing this to get my name out there. What better way than to come down and represent a cookoff that is a memorial and also gives back to nonprofit organizations?”
Dan Kelly, Ridley’s Family Markets representative, and his team were competing for the first time as a way to get out and do their best.
“Well, for us it’s getting out there, getting exposure, shaking hands, getting to meet people and see our customers,” Kelly said. “We’re excited to work with the other teams and the other businesses, as well.”
Every year the event picks a local nonprofit to support with the money that is donated during the cookoff. As people walk around tent-to-tent and taste chili, they are asked to vote with their dollar. By placing money into the jars at the judging table, citizens can vote for the best chili and all of the proceeds donated will go to the Cathedral Home.
“It’s always a fun time because it’s the people’s choice,” Timothy said. “They go around tasting all the chilies and put money in the jars, which is how we raise the money. It really brings a lot of people and it’s a way you can even see people you haven’t seen but you can see how the community pulls together to support Laramie, Wyoming.”
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.