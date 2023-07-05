Contestants from 3- to 6-year-old line up for the goat ribbon tying event during the Jubilee Days Little Pokes Kids Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
Kids from the 7- to 10-age group wait to participate in the pole bending competition during the Jubilee Days Little Pokes Kids Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena.
Kids in the lead-along class are walked by parents and family across the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena to collect an American Flag on Monday, July 3, 2023, during the Jubilee Days Little Pokes Kids Rodeo.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Kids of all ages put on their boots and cowboy hats to participate in the Jubilee Days Little Pokes Kids Rodeo.
Parents lined the seats of the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena on Monday to watch the young rodeo contestants.
The kids rodeo was comprised of children ranging from 3- to 18-years-old, who showcased several different skills including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.
The Little Pokes rodeo was founded by Beth Clingman, who had a dream to help facilitate a place for the youth of Laramie to practice their rodeo skills. She took it upon herself to start the kids rodeo, getting friends to help in the office and timing the event.
The rodeo has been a tradition for three years; it was only made an official part of the Jubilee Day’s weeklong celebration in July 2022.
“Last year, Jubilee days needed something on their Monday, usually they have a county roping competition but that kind of dissolved over the years and they needed something to take its place,” Volunteer Chair Kim Puls said. “So they asked her [Clingman] if she would like to have her little pokes rodeo and she was happy, too.”
The event is run by volunteers, who have all had a hand in the rodeo community. From the timers and the judges to the announcer, everyone is there to support the children practicing their skills.
“It means a whole lot to everyone, I feel like it’s a good way for all of us to come together and really see smiling faces,” Laramie Jubilee Lady-In-Waiting Amelie Binning said. “It’s kind of like a big old family reunion.”
Laramie Jubilee Princess Katelyn Terrell added, “I think it’s a good way to interact with our community and meet new people.”
While some kids have years of experience under their belt buckles, others were attending for the first time. There was an overwhelming feeling of collaboration and showmanship with parents cheering and the announcers encouraging the riders.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.