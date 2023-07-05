Kids of all ages put on their boots and cowboy hats to participate in the Jubilee Days Little Pokes Kids Rodeo.

Parents lined the seats of the University of Wyoming Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena on Monday to watch the young rodeo contestants.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus