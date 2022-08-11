The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Burn Scar in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Mullen Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground, Rob Roy
Reservoir, Illinois Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground,
Evans Creek Campground, French Creek Campground and Centennial.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Albany. This includes areas near Foxpark.
* WHEN...Until 445 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Lake Owen, Lake Owen Campground, Evans Creek
Campground, Miller Lake Campground, Bobbie Thompson
Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm and Woods Landing.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following counties, in south central Wyoming,
Carbon. In southeast Wyoming, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground and Rob Roy
Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
A haul truck with a 250-ton capacity carries coal after being loaded from a nearby mechanized shovel at the Spring Creek strip mine near Decker, Mont.
HELENA — A federal agency has once again failed to consider possible damage to the environment caused by mining coal when setting land management policies governing a major coal-producing region in Wyoming and Montana, a judge ruled this past week.
The ruling rejected resource management plans created in November 2019 by the Bureau of Land Management offices in Miles City, Montana, and Buffalo, Wyoming. The BLM plans would direct the management of the Powder River Basin — where the land agency says nearly 44% of all coal produced in the U.S. comes from — for the next 20 years.
This is the second time, both under President Donald Trump, that the same jurist has rejected the agency’s resource management plans governing the potential use of just over 20,300 square miles of land in Montana and Wyoming. The Biden administration defended the second plan.
Those 2019 plans also failed to consider limiting the expansion of coal mines or eliminating some coal deposits from leasing eligibility, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls said in his ruling Wednesday.
Morris gave BLM up to a year to produce new resource management plans that take into consideration the public health impacts — both climate and non-climate related — of burning fossil fuels recovered from federal lands when it determines how much, if any, coal should be available to lease.
In the meantime, any new or pending leases of coal, oil or natural gas in the areas must undergo a comprehensive environmental analysis that complies with Morris’ order and the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions before making decisions.
BLM and the state of Wyoming argued the agency’s land-use planning process did not allow it to consider a no-leasing alternative, court records said.
“Coal mining represents a potentially allowable use of public lands, but BLM is not required to lease public lands,” Morris said.
But coal mines in the region have been closing as scientists say human-caused climate change will continue to make weather more extreme, wildfires more frequent and destructive, and water supplies less reliable.
“The Bureau of Land Management is singularly focused on propping up the dying coal industry at the expense of its legal obligations to consider public health and the climate,” Melissa Hornbein, a senior attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “That a federal judge ordered the Bureau to consider a no-leasing alternative and disclose to the public how many people will be sickened and die as a result of the combustion of federal coal is groundbreaking.”
BLM does not comment on pending litigation, spokesperson Brian Hires said.
Agency offices updated their resource management plans in 2015. Environmental groups — including the Western Organization of Resource Councils — challenged the Montana and Wyoming plans in court.
The plans would have made 80 billion tons of federally owned coal available for leasing and allow access to 12,500 square miles of land for oil and gas development, according to the National Resources Defense Council.
Environmental groups argued that the 2015 plans did not meet National Environmental Policy Act requirements in part because they didn’t consider the effect of offering less coal for lease and did not analyze the environmental and human consequences of burning the coal.
In March 2018, Morris ordered the agency to re-do the plans, in part to consider reducing the amount of coal available for leasing and to analyze the environmental effects of burning the coal, oil and natural gas available for lease under the plans.