After hearing arguments Tuesday on a possible preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban, a judge said she would issue a written order “as soon as possible.”
Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens said that, “Despite liking to rule from the bench in almost every hearing, I think today’s hearing leaves me with a bit of research to go through before making a decision.”
She said she would “do my very best to get it out before” noon Wednesday, when a temporary restraining order granted by Owens at a July 27 hearing expires.
Granting a preliminary injunction would prevent enforcement of the state law for the duration of the case, which would go to trial following a preliminary injunction order.
The lawsuit, filed in late July, argues the ban would cause “irreparable harm” to Wyomingites and violates the state’s Constitution. This allegedly includes Article 1, Section 38, which says “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a Jackson doctor who is the only provider of abortions in the state; Cheyenne obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Rene Hinkle; a Casper clinic hoping to provide abortion services; a Wyoming abortion fund; and two private residents.
Attorneys John Robinson and Marci Bramlet argued on behalf of plaintiffs at Tuesday’s hearing. They said nothing had changed in the 13 days since Owens’ original finding that implementation of the law would cause “irreparable harm” to the plaintiffs.”
Jay Arthur Jerde of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office argued for the state. Jerde said Article 1, Section 38 does not protect a right to abortion – only “legally available” health care services, and that the Legislature decides what health care decisions are legally available.