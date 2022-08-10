Abortion rights protest

A crowd fills the sidewalk along Grand Avenue during an abortion rights protest outside Albany County Court House on June 24. The group gathered to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was announced that morning.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang File

After hearing arguments Tuesday on a possible preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban, a judge said she would issue a written order “as soon as possible.”

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens said that, “Despite liking to rule from the bench in almost every hearing, I think today’s hearing leaves me with a bit of research to go through before making a decision.”

