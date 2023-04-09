Kappa Kappa Gamma 4

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is shown in late March. Seven members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member of the sorority, but a judge has ruled they cannot do so anonymously.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Seven students from the University of Wyoming who filed suit against Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the first transgender woman inducted will not be granted a motion to proceed anonymously.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson denied the plaintiffs’ request Thursday and gave Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper until April 20 to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus