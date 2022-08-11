A judge Wyoming judge has granted a preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban.
The order from Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued Wednesday prevents any enforcement of the law during as a lawsuit challenging the state’s so-called “trigger” ban on abortions in Wyoming.
The order was sent by email from a court clerk to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about 35 minutes after a temporary restraining order, issued by Owens at a July 27 hearing, expired at noon. The time stamp on the document itself was 12:07 p.m.
The preliminary injunction came following a Tuesday hearing. During arguments, Owens heard from attorneys for plaintiffs who sought to block the abortion law and from an attorney for the state who also argued on behalf of Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Wyoming joins North Dakota, Utah and West Virginia as states where a judge has temporarily blocked near-total abortion bans, according to a New York Times tracker.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a Jackson physician who is the only provider of abortions in the state; Cheyenne obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Rene Hinkle; a Casper clinic hoping to provide abortion services; a Wyoming abortion fund; and two private residents.
Julie Burkhart, founder and president of Wellspring Health Access — a plaintiff in the case who is planning to open a clinic offering abortions in Casper — released a statement by email following the Wednesday order.
“Today’s ruling is an important victory for abortion access in Wyoming and in support of Wyomingites’ constitutionally protected right to make decisions about their own health care, which includes abortion care,” the statement says. “While we are heartened by today’s outcome, we know the fight to keep abortion legal in Wyoming is far from over.
“We remain committed to doing everything we can to both protect the legal right to abortion in Wyoming and ensure that patients can actually receive the reproductive health care they need.”
Burkhart also said the effort to open the Casper clinic is moving forward.
The lawsuit, filed in late July, argues the ban violates the Wyoming Constitution. It cites Article 1, Section 38, which says “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
A main focus of Tuesday’s arguments on was on whether or not abortion is a fundamental right. Counsel for the plaintiffs, John Robinson and Marci Bramlet, each said the issue involved rights such as privacy, security, family, bodily autonomy and religious freedom.
Jay Jerde, representing the state, argued plaintiffs needed to explain how the “right to be left alone” or a right to privacy includes abortion.
He said the heart of the issue “is whether the Wyoming Constitution confers a right to abortion.”
Whether explicitly or implicitly, he said, the answer is no.
Jerde said that to prove a right is fundamental, plaintiffs must show its “deeply rooted in the history and tradition in this country.”
He said it’s a test mentioned in the recent Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a federal right to abortion, and it had also been adopted by the Wyoming Supreme Court.