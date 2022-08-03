Abortion protest

Protesters hold signs and chant “abort the court” during a recent rally for reproductive rights in front of the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens issued her full order restraining enforcement of Wyoming’s abortion ban.

The order, in effect until noon Aug. 10, prohibits state officials from enforcing the ban, which was set to take effect July 27 after Gov. Mark Gordon certified the “trigger bill” on July 22.

