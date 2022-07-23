EVANSTON — The civil lawsuit against the Uinta County Republican Party, president Elisabeth “Biffy” Jackson, Karl Allred, Lyle Williams and Jana Williams — which asserted that the four had voted illegally in the March 2021 party leadership elections — has reached a long-awaited conclusion.

After two opposing motions for summary judgment, the Third District Court ruled on July 14 that the defendants voted within the confines of the law, as they were all sitting officers of the Uinta County Central Committee, and GOP bylaws state that officers may vote alongside the committee.

