CASPER — A judge last Wednesday said he “has plenty of things to chew on” as he mulls a corner-crossing suit that alleges four hunters trespassed by passing through the air above a private ranch.

In response to an hour and 20 minutes of arguments at a motions hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl said he must decide what rights belong to a landowner as he himself attempts to settle the legal claims.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

