Cheyenne attorney Abby Fournier sat down at her computer Wednesday morning to listen to a judge temporarily block Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a temporary restraining order following the emergency hearing, which was held the day the law went into effect. The block will last around 14 days, until the preliminary injunction hearing, which will take place on Aug. 8 or 9, depending on the Ninth Judicial District Court’s scheduling.

Abby Vander Graaff contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus