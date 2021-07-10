Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
THURSDAY
• Daren Deaver, 57, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Leslie Allen, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Jace Godfrey, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible eluding, reckless driving.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
• 12:37 p.m., Highway 287, burglary/vehicle.
WEDNESDAY
• 4:49 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 7:09 p.m., 100 block of Cedar St., theft.
THURSDAY
• 8:20 a.m., Highway 287, possible motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 10:49 a.m., Johnson Creek Reservoir Road, possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:58 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. University Ave., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
• 11:47 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 11:56 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:40 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 9:38 p.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and Grafton St., fireworks.
• 10:05 p.m., intersection of Madison St. and N. Buchanan St., fireworks.
• 10:11 p.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., fireworks.
• 10:15 p.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., fighting.
TUESDAY
• 12:02 a.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 5:30 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/business.
• 8:33 a.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., shoplifting.
• 11:57 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., dead body found.
• 12:40 p.m., 800 block of S. Third St., vandalism.
• 2:46 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., theft.
• 3:26 p.m., 500 block of W. Garfield St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:43 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 6:07 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., vandalism.
• 8:07 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 8:34 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., fireworks.
WEDNESDAY
• 8:41 a.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and Ivinson Ave., possible domestic disturbance/verbal.
• 9:07 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reynolds St., accident.
• 10:44 a.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:17 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible sexual offense.
• 12:23 p.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., grass/wildland fire.
• 2:25 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing.
• 3:49 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:08 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
• 7:49 p.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., hit and run.
• 10:49 p.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., fighting.
THURSDAY
• 8:36 a.m., 1700 block of N. Ninth St., vandalism.
• 11:32 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 1:58 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. University Ave., accident.
• 2:06 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., fighting.
• 2:30 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible mail theft/tampering.
• 5:29 p.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 9:13 p.m., 2300 block of N. Ninth St., trespassing.
• 10:53 p.m., Interstate 80, possible interference/resisting arrest.
• 11:08 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 11:30 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.