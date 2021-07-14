WEDNESDAY
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session starts Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. STAC meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. and a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting can be found on the website: http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.