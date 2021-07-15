‘Junk in the Trunk’ sale
The PEO Laramie Chapter AX is hosting a fundraiser “Junk in the Trunk” sale from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Premier Bone & Joint parking lot located at 1909 Vista Dr. (E. Grand Ave.).
The fundraiser will be selling furniture, books, clothing, tools, household goods, toys, décor, jewelry and more. All proceeds will go toward scholarships and loans for women — local, national and international female students, which is the mission of the PEO women’s organization.
Several local women receive these scholarships for undergraduate and graduate school each year. The most recent recipient was Laramie High’s Grace Abawe, who will be attending Yale University.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals. There are five PEO chapters in Laramie, all with a focus of celebrating the advancement of women, educating women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The “Junk in the Trunk” fundraiser is a new twist on the old garage sales and items will be sold from vehicles.
‘Bending over Backwards’
The Laramie nonprofit organization Heart Mothers is hosting a free yoga event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday north of the bandshell in Washington Park.
The “Bending over Backwards” event is to raise awareness to end the horrors of human trafficking. Donations will be accepted to raise money for the purchase of new yoga mats for more than 70 girls ranging in age from 1 to 18 in the AEFSIP recovery center in Cambodia.
The organization will welcome interested people in person or virtually through its Facebook or Instagram live event. For more information, visit the website: http://www.heartmothers.net/home.html.