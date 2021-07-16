‘Junk in the Trunk’ sale
The PEO Laramie Chapter AX is hosting a fundraiser “Junk in the Trunk” sale from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Premier Bone & Joint parking lot located at 1909 Vista Dr. (E. Grand Ave.).
The fundraiser will be selling furniture, books, clothing, tools, household goods, toys, décor, jewelry and more. All proceeds will go toward scholarships and loans for women — local, national and international female students, which is the mission of the PEO women’s organization.
Several local women receive these scholarships for undergraduate and graduate school each year. The most recent recipient was Laramie High’s Grace Abawe, who will be attending Yale University.
Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals. There are five PEO chapters in Laramie, all with a focus of celebrating the advancement of women, educating women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The “Junk in the Trunk” fundraiser is a new twist on the old garage sales and items will be sold from vehicles.
‘Bending over Backwards’
The Laramie nonprofit organization Heart Mothers is hosting a free yoga event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday north of the bandshell in Washington Park.
The “Bending over Backwards” event is to raise awareness to end the horrors of human trafficking. Donations will be accepted to raise money for the purchase of new yoga mats for more than 70 girls ranging in age from 1 to 18 in the AEFSIP recovery center in Cambodia.
The organization will welcome interested people in person or virtually through its Facebook or Instagram live event. For more information, visit the website: http://www.heartmothers.net/home.html.
Temporary section closure of Laramie River Greenbelt Trail
The Laramie River Greenbelt Trail will be temporarily closed where it crosses under Interstate 80 starting today Thursday due to ongoing bridge rehabilitation work in the area by Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
According to a WYDOT press release, bridge work on the structures directly above the trail pose potential safety risks to recreationists below. The closure is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting, and the barricades will only be in place while crews are actively working.
The bridge work is part of a pavement and bridge project that started earlier this year on I-80 between the Third Street and Curtis Street exits, or mile markers 313-310.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
First International Bank donates to WWBC
Laramie’s First International Bank presented the Wyoming Women’s Business Center with a $5,000 donation Thursday in support of the organization’s programming.
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center (WWBC) exists to enable and empower Wyoming entrepreneurs, especially women who are economically or socially disadvantaged. It offers education and mentoring to entrepreneurs in all phases so they can have all the skills and support they need to be successful. Its approach is to meet the client wherever they are with their concept/business and mentor them through anything and everything they need — education, business counseling and microfinance programs. WWBC stays with the entrepreneurs to support them as long as they need it.
The WWBC’s experience and knowledge from working alongside hundreds of business owners allows the organization to offer confidential coaching and advice ranging from resources to solutions for everyday business challenges.
The Wyoming Women’s Business Center can assist with topics such as: creation of a viable business plan, start-up or expansion advice, direction on financial assistance, operations and management issues, effective marketing strategies and general business counseling.