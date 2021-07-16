Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• Sara Williams, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• Halea Schroeder, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Madison Lacy, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• Joel Torres-Moran, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Brian Hart, 51, Casper, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Emily Sabsook, 21, Michigan, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jacob Collett, 27, Casper, was arrested for possible interference.
• Justin Wood, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Larenzo Ebell, 21, Rawlins, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Donald Mauk, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• 2:48 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 1:01 p.m., 3100 block of Chinook Dr., fire-grass/wildland.
• 1:29 p.m., Highway 34, fire-grass/wildland.
• 3:42 p.m., intersection of FS Rd. 705 and FS Rd. 705M, burglary/vehicle.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• 3:28 a.m., Highway 230, accident.
• 6:35 a.m., FS Rd. 700C , assault and battery.
• 2:16 p.m., Highway 130, possible impaired driver.
• 2:59 p.m., 2700 block of N. Ninth St., hit and run.
• 5:20 p.m., Laramie/Albany County area, hit and run.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• 9:21 a.m., Highway 130, burglary/vehicle.
• 12:43 p.m., Laramie/Albany County area, emergency.
• 1:08 p.m., Highway 230, emergency.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 9
• 1:17 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 5:20 a.m., 800 block of S. 23rd St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:43 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
• 11:15 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
• 12:48 p.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:46 p.m., 1600 Crystal Ct., vandalism.
• 6:06 p.m., 1400 block of No. 17th St., abandoned vehicle.
• 6:27 p.m., 1600 block of S. 17th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 6:44 p.m., 500 block of S. 13th St., vandalism.
• 8:47 p.m., 4100 block of Moraine St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 10:26 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 10:26 p.m., 500 block of S. Third St., emergency.
• 5:08 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 7:38 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:02 p.m., 700 block of Harney St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:01 p.m., 900 block of S. Fourth St., disorderly conduct.
• 11:53 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and Sheridan St., disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
• 1:06 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 1:14 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and Sanders St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:39 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:24 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
• 6:04 p.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 7:02 p.m., 500 block of S. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:56 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:34 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., vandalism.
• 11:08 p.m., intersection of W. Clark St. and N. Cedar St., fireworks.
• 11:50 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, JULY 11
• 12:28 a.m., 100 block of S. Second St., theft.
• 12:42 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Flint St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:07 a.m., 200 block of S. Second St., fighting.
• 1:13 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 20th St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:47 a.m., 1000 block of E. Ord St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:48 a.m., 1300 block of E. Custer St., emergency.
• 1:51 a.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible interference/resisting arrest.
• 2:05 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 2:45 a.m., 2000 block of N. 10th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:46 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
• 10:22 a.m., 1100 block of Owen Ct., animal bite.
• 11:16 a.m., 300 block of E. Custer St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 11:31 a.m., 1800 block of Wyoming Ave., accident.
• 11:41 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 11:38 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., hit and run.
• 1:39 p.m., 200 block of N. Seventh St., theft-bicycles.
• 2:56 p.m., intersection of Beech St. and Glacier St., animal bite.
• 2:12 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
• 6:50 p.m., 800 block of Downey St., theft.
• 8:07 p.m., 400 block of N. Fifth St., animal bite.
• 8:40 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Clark St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:33 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.