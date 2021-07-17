Temporary section closure of Laramie River Greenbelt Trail
The Laramie River Greenbelt Trail will be temporarily closed where it crosses under Interstate 80 starting Thursday due to ongoing bridge rehabilitation work in the area by Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
According to a WYDOT press release, bridge work on the structures directly above the trail pose potential safety risks to recreationists below. The closure is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting, and the barricades will only be in place while crews are actively working.
The bridge work is part of a pavement and bridge project that started earlier this year on I-80 between the Third Street and Curtis Street exits, or mile markers 313-310.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.