SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Pharmacy students Meiqi and Mara will be discussing seasonal allergy medications. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email: questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will be having a special board meeting at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The meeting is for a public hearing and approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget and to review requests to transition two 20-hour, non-benefited positions to 30-hour, benefited positions. To receive the web link and call-in information, email: rcrocker@acplwy.org. It will also be posted the day of the meeting at: https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors. Public comments to be read aloud at the meeting can be emailed at: rcrocker@acplwy.org.
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD will be having its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday via Microsoft Teams. To attend the meeting and receive an invite, email a request to: kcbard@charter.net.
PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE-LARAMIE will include updates on what is happening with the Eppson Center for Seniors and the Wyoming Food Coalition at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. After that, anyone may speak for two minutes on a topic of choice. For the Zoom link, email: erdelyi@wyomail.com.
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.