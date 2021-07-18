Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY, JULY 12
• Brody Young, 28, Oklahoma, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Shayne Urgoiti, 28, Missouri, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
• Alexander May, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, unauthorized use of vehicle.
• Oscar Escamilla, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 12
• 1:47 a.m., 700 block of Huron St., emergency.
• 4:10 a.m., intersection of FS Road 720 and FS Road 720B, emergency.
• 10:19 a.m., FS Road 512, abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:12 p.m., Highway 130, emergency.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
• 9:36 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., hit and run.
• 10:37 a.m., Albany County/Laramie area, accident.
• 11:06 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
• 1:47 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
• 3:18 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 8:03 p.m., 600 block of Roger Canyon Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 10:21 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible aggravated assault-other weapon.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
• 7:53 a.m., 5300 block of Bill Nye Ave., emergency.
• 7:19 p.m., Golden Spur Trl., trespassing.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 12
• 8:10 a.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Shield St., burglary vehicle.
• 8:37 a.m., 1300 block of Person St., accident.
• 11:22 a.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 1:02 p.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:53 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 3:27 p.m., 1600 block of E. Ord St., criminal entry-residence.
• 3:46 p.m., intersection of S. Cedar and W. Ivinson Ave., littering.
• 4:53 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:12 p.m., 800 block of N. Third St., trespassing.
• 5:33 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
• 10:16 a.m., 1400 block of Thaxton Ct., emergency.
• 12:14 p.m., 3800 block of Bobolink Ln., emergency.
• 12:35 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
• 1:58 p.m., 300 block of E. Lyon St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 5:35 p.m., intersection of Grays Gable Rd. and Banock Dr., accident.
• 8:07 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., animal bite.
• 8:21 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:31 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
• 8:11 a.m., 1000 block of E. Kearney St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:17 a.m., 1400 block of N. 19th St., emergency.
• 1:50 p.m., 1000 block of N. Fifth St., animal bite.
• 2:25 p.m., 200 block of N. Seventh St., burglary/vehicle.
• 3:03 p.m., 500 block of N. Ninth St., burglary/residence.
• 3:24 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 5:10 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 6:37 p.m., 800 block of S. Colorado Ave., assault and battery.
• 7:20 p.m., 700 block of N. Cedar St., possible impaired driver.
• 9:17 p.m., 1500 block of E. Arnold St., burglary/vehicle.
• 9:34 p.m., 600 block of Skyline Rd., emergency.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
• 10:01 a.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., trespassing.
• 1:52 p.m., 800 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
• 3:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:31 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 6:09 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:25 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., burglary/residence.
• 7:08 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., accident.
• 11:46 p.m., 700 block of Mill St., possible domestic disturbance.