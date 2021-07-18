SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Pharmacy students Meiqi and Mara will be discussing seasonal allergy medications. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will be having a special board meeting at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The meeting is for a public hearing and approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget and to review requests to transition two 20-hour, non-benefited positions to 30-hour, benefited positions. To receive the web link and call-in information, email: rcrocker@acplwy.org. It will also be posted the day of the meeting at: https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors. Public comments to be read aloud at the meeting can be emailed at: rcrocker@acplwy.org.
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD will be having its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday via Microsoft Teams. To attend the meeting and receive an invite, email a request to: kcbard@charter.net.
PROGRESSIVE VOTER ALLIANCE-LARAMIE will include updates on what is happening with the Eppson Center for Seniors and the Wyoming Food Coalition at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. After that, anyone may speak for two minutes on a topic of choice. For the Zoom link, email: erdelyi@wyomail.com.
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.