WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.