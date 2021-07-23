Delays likely on Grand Avenue
Crews with Knife River Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin pavement patching work on U.S. Highway 30/Grand Avenue on Monday that may cause delays.
Work is focused between 21st and 30th streets, with drainage work also taking place in the 30th Street and Grand Avenue intersection. Some of this paving work may take place at night, more details about potential night work will be released as scheduling is finalized.
Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the paving work is taking place. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.
This work is scheduled to take about a month, with traffic impacts expected to be cleared before the University of Wyoming’s first day of the fall semester. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
WYDOT warns against scam texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation was alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses.
Scammers are sending text messages that seemingly give a final notice about a “license waiver validation” and include a link to a third-party website to “avert a suspension.” The scammer’s website has been designed to look like a WYDOT website. Sometimes reminder texts with deadlines are sent, as well.
WYDOT will not send text messages of that nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. If a text message like this is received, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.
For more questions or concerns about a driver’s license, call the local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services website is http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.
Walmart offering health screenings
Many Wyomingites missed preventative health measures during the pandemic, so Walmart is helping everyone get back on track with the return of Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m. on Saturday.
As students prepare their return to the classroom and parents get back to in-person work, Walmart has an important reminder — stop putting health on hold. During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:
• Health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI, etc.);
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines;
• Routine immunizations;
• Wellness resources and an opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
For more information about the event, visit the website: Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Cowboy Cash is back
Laramie Main Street Alliance is distributing more Cowboy Cash, in the form of downtown gift certificates, to University of Wyoming students, faculty and staff this summer at the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market from 3-7 on Fridays.
Thanks to funding from last year’s Cowboy Cash initiative with UW, LMSA is able to give out additional Cowboy Cash gift certificates to bring an economic boost to businesses located in historic downtown this summer and fall.
In 2020, $40,000 worth of Cowboy Cash and $32,000 in downtown gift certificates circulated through downtown businesses.
This summer, LMSA will be distributing $30,000 worth of Cowboy Cash and Farmers Market Tokens at the Downtown Farmers Market on July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.
To receive $20 in Cowboy Cash plus $5 in Farmers Market Tokens, students, faculty and staff can bring a UW ID to the Laramie Main Street tent at the intersection of First and Garfield streets (near the base of the foot bridge) and complete a short survey on their phone. Cowboy Cash and Market Tokens will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The expiration date for all Cowboy Cash is Sept. 30 to provide businesses a financial boost during this important time of economic recovery. Cowboy Cash is good at any of the 290 businesses located in downtown Laramie. Farmers Market Tokens are good at any booth at the market and expire on the last Farmers Market of the season, Sept. 24.
To learn more about using Cowboy Cash, visit the website: www.laramiemainstreet.org/gifts.
If business owners have questions about how to accept Cowboy Cash, email downtownlaramie@gmail.com or visit www.laramiemainstreet.org/gifts.