Delays likely on Grand Avenue
Crews with Knife River Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin pavement patching work on U.S. Highway 30/Grand Avenue on Monday that may cause delays.
Work is focused between 21st and 30th streets, with drainage work also taking place in the 30th Street and Grand Avenue intersection. Some of this paving work may take place at night, more details about potential night work will be released as scheduling is finalized.
Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the paving work is taking place. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.
This work is scheduled to take about a month, with traffic impacts expected to be cleared before the University of Wyoming’s first day of the fall semester. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
WYDOT warns against scam texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation was alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses.
Scammers are sending text messages that seemingly give a final notice about a “license waiver validation” and include a link to a third-party website to “avert a suspension.” The scammer’s website has been designed to look like a WYDOT website. Sometimes reminder texts with deadlines are sent, as well.
WYDOT will not send text messages of that nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. If a text message like this is received, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.
For more questions or concerns about a driver’s license, call the local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services website is http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.
Scam targets unemployment insurance recipients
There have been recent attempts by scammers to target the personal information of unemployment insurance claimants.
The scam involves text messages claiming to be from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS). DWS is asking anyone who receives any text messages claiming to be from DWS to delete them immediately and do not click on any links within the messages. Clicking the link may allow scammers access to personal data.
DWS does not use text messaging, and communicates with claimants through the correspondence tab of the claimant's WYUI.wyo.gov account, calling the claimant directly or by emailing the claimant from an email address with a wyo.gov extension. Anyone who receives any correspondence they feel may be suspect should contact the DWS fraud unit immediately by calling 307-473-3709.
WYDOT to host STIP meetings
The Wyoming Department of Transportation scheduled its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings for the summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled.
The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.
For Albany County, a public meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, July 27, at the WYDOT District Office conference room, located at 3411 S. Third St.
A presentation during a joint virtual work session with the Albany County Commissioners and Laramie City Council is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Visit https://cityoflaramie.org/68/City-Council for the Zoom link information
The meetings are open to the public, and contact jordan.achs@wyo.gov for information on how to attend or for a calendar invite. Public comments about current or future construction projects, including project suggestions not included in the STIP, are accepted at each meeting or via email prior to a meeting.
A virtual meeting will also be available starting Monday at https://www.wydotstipmeeting.com/. Website visitors can see upcoming projects and leave comments on the website.
Free backpacks, school supplies
Verizon-Cellular Plus in Laramie will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 31.
“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand new backpack,” stated President Adam Kimmet in a news release. “Our goal is to help make it a little easier for families to get these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident.”
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers and its vendor partners. It organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack and a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. A limited number will available and distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus has two locations in Laramie: at 318 S. Third St., in the old Radio Shack building; and at 1730 Grand Ave. across from the University of Wyoming.
Veterans assistance
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout July.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Suite 100 in Laramie, and she will be available in Rawlins at the following location: Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.