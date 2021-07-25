Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• Jacob Hento, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, driving under suspension, no interlock device.
• Wambli Robideau, 39, South Dakota, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Elianna Paninos, 24, Sundance, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• Bruce Cook, 69, Longmont, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, failure to register as sex offender.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
• Megan Scherf, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible child endangerment.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 19
• 8:58 a.m., Moulton Road, emergency.
• 2:30 p.m., Two Rivers Road, abandoned motor vehicle.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• 5 a.m., Deer Road, dead body found.
• 8:26 a.m., intersection of Two Rivers Road and Cow Tri, accident/train.
• 8:44 a.m., Highway 230, emergency.
• 7:25 p.m., Interstate 80, possible impaired driver.
• 9:32 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• 6:10 a.m., Howe Road, emergency.
• 9:40 a.m., Hornsby Road, possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
• 5:40 a.m., Ione Lane, emergency.
• 3:41 p.m., Interstate 80., emergency.
• 11:40 p.m., 2300 Soldier Springs Rd., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 19
• 2:29 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., vandalism.
• 8:11 a.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., vandalism.
• 8:30 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Garfield St., vandalism.
• 11:36 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 12:31 p.m., 1400 block of E. Sanders Dr., possible identity theft.
• 1 p.m., 100 block of S. Seventh St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:26 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Mitchell St., accident.
• 2:41 p.m., 700 block of N. McCue Street, abandoned motor vehicle.
• 2:44 p.m., 3000 block of Willett Dr., accident.
• 2:50 p.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 3:23 p.m., 200 block of N. Railroad St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 5:14 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:49 p.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Clark St., hit and run.
• 8:02 p.m., 2500 block of Jackson St., trespassing.
• 9:04 p.m., 100 block of W. Fremont St., trespassing.
• 9:35 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency.
• 12:33 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., theft/bicycles.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
• 8:15 a.m., 2000 block of Binford St., hit and run.
• 8:29 a.m., 1300 block of E. Canby St., accident.
• 9:22 a.m., 1600 block of Harrison St., emergency.
• 1:31 p.m., 1700 block of Venture Dr., theft.
• 1:43 p.m., 600 block of S. Fifth St., theft.
• 5:03 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 7:55 p.m., 600 block of N. 11th St., fireworks.
• 9:28 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:19 p.m., 2600 block of S. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:47 p.m., 100 block of W. Fremont St., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
• 4:03 a.m., 700 block of E. Lyon St., hit and run.
• 8:07 a.m., 1500 block of E. Baker St., burglary/vehicle.
• 8:19 a.m., 3800 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:46 a.m., 1400 block of E. Palmer Dr., burglary/vehicle.
• 9:08 a.m., 500 block of S. 13th St., burglary/residence.
• 9:26 a.m., 1600 block of Hayford Ave., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:19 a.m., 1100 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 10:24 a.m., intersection of W. Flint St. and N. Pine St., emergency.
• 11:33 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Taylor St., accident.
• 1:41 p.m., 1600 block of Riverside Dr., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
• 2:49 p.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., fighting.
• 3:12 p.m., 400 block of E. Fremont St., trespassing.
• 5:27 p.m., 400 block of S. Adams St., hit and run.
• 7:06 p.m., 300 block of N. Fifth St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:36 p.m., 300 block of S. Third St., accident.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
• 7:22 a.m., 1200 block of E. Arnold St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:13 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:06 a.m., 400 block of E. Fetterman St., theft/bicycles.
• 12:40 p.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 1:24 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:44 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:55 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:01 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Baker St., accident.
• 11:05 p.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 11:40 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., accident.
• 11:40 p.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., possible impaired driver.