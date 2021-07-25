MONDAY
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will be having a board meeting at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom or in person in the large meeting room. To receive the web link and call-in information, email: rcrocker@acplwy.org. It will also be posted the day of the meeting at: https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors. Public comments to be read aloud at the meeting can be emailed at: rcrocker@acplwy.org.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL AND ALBANY COUNTY COMMISSION is having a joint work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom meeting, YouTube livestream (www.youtube.com/cityoflaramie/live), or cable channel 191. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 307-721-5220 or email clerk@cityoflaramie.org. Public comments may be sent to City Council by emailing council@cityoflaramie.org. The Zoom link is: https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/89663458346?pwd=U0xQMjMwc0dxT1pMY2xQQXRFQUh6QT09. The agenda can be found at: https://cityoflaramie.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07272021-1350?html=true.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
LARAMIE INTERFAITH will host a tenant town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Center for local residential renters. A short presentation about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will cover what it is, who qualifies and how to apply. Legal AID of Wyoming will also be joining to help answer relevant questions.
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL is having a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct candidate interviews for City Council Ward 1 via Zoom meeting, YouTube livestream (www.youtube.com/cityoflaramie/live), or cable channel 191. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 307-721-5220 or email clerk@cityoflaramie.org. Public comments may be sent to City Council by emailing council@cityoflaramie.org. The Zoom link is: https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/83388295256?pwd=RTlnQ28zby9ET2pKV2JDcjRLWVBjQT09. The agenda can be found at: https://cityoflaramie.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07282021-1352?html=true.
LARAMIE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY is enrolling for the 2021-22 year. Annual tuition is $3,395 with multi-student discounts available. Register at www.laramiechristianacademy.com/enroll. There is a $95 registration fee per family. To inquire or schedule a tour, email info@laramiechristianacademy.com or call 307-222-2425.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.