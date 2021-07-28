WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
LARAMIE INTERFAITH will host a tenant town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Center for local residential renters. A short presentation about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will cover what it is, who qualifies and how to apply. Legal AID of Wyoming will also be joining to help answer relevant questions.
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL is having a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct City Council interviews for Ward 1 via Zoom meeting, YouTube livestream (www.youtube.com/cityoflaramie/live), or cable channel 191. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 307-721-5220 or email clerk@cityoflaramie.org. Public comments may be sent to City Council by emailing council@cityoflaramie.org. The Zoom link is: https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/83388295256?pwd=RTlnQ28zby9ET2pKV2JDcjRLWVBjQT09. The agenda can be found at: https://cityoflaramie.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_07282021-1352?html=true.
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
THURSDAY
WYOMING PEACE OFFICERS STANDARDS AND TRAINING COMMISSION will host a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be virtually and open to the public in-person at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The meeting login link is: meet.google.com/xcq-hiww-jfq Login information can also be found on the POST website.
FRIDAY
FREE WALKING TOUR from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery, led by Judy Knight with speakers at graves of a dozen military and government service personnel. Enter at Willett Drive entrance, park on any gravel road and meet at the south end of row L. It will require about a 1/2 mile of walking. Sponsored by LPM, VFW, DAR, American Legion and Albany County Historical Society and Historic Preservation Board. No reservations needed. For more information, email je.judy@gmail.com.
LARAMIE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY is enrolling for the 2021-22 year. Annual tuition is $3,395 with multi-student discounts available. Register at www.laramiechristianacademy.com/enroll. There is a $95 registration fee per family. To inquire or schedule a tour, email info@laramiechristianacademy.com or call 307-222-2425.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.