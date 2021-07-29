Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• Santiago Ponce, 23, Casper, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Zaccary Zimmerer, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Christian Leach, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Patrick Foster, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible no interlock device.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
• Alberto Luna, 34, Oregon, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Aaron Schnitker, 39, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.
• Christopher Walker, 24, Tennessee, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Brian Roulo, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.
• Gilbert Mendoza, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
• Francisco Amparan, 62, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• 9:35 a.m., Herrick Lane, possible sexual offense/assault.
• 10:52 a.m., Highway 287, accident.
• 12:11 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
• 3:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 9:17 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
• 12:41 a.m., 5100 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency.
• 7:24 a.m., 200 block of Avenue C, possible domestic disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:50 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.
• 9:41 a.m., Highway 230, vandalism.
• 11:56 a.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., theft.
• 4:20 p.m., Highway 287, trespassing.
• 6:58 p.m., 1100 block of Apache Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:28 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
• 10:03 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
• 7:52 p.m., Ridge Road, possible domestic disturbance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 23
• 9:39 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:46 a.m., 4300 block of Grays Gable Rd., accident.
• 11:34 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency.
• 11:46 a.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., vandalism.
• 11:55 a.m., 600 block of N. Fifth St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 2:53 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 4:42 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 5:57 p.m., 2700 block of Plains St., emergency.
• 6:08 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 6:50 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:03 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.
• 8:10 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
• 2:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 3:20 a.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 3:40 a.m., 1300 block of N. 27th St., dead body found.
• 8:50 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.
• 9:44 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
• 6:58 p.m., 1100 block of Apache Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., disorderly conduct.
• 10:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 11:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
• 12:09 a.m., 700 block of Garfield St., criminal entry/residence.
• 12:46 a.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:45 a.m., 100 block of E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
• 4:49 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/business.
• 4:51 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., burglary/vehicle.
• 11:47 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:05 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:54 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:42 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., emergency.
• 9:58 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., fighting.