Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

• Santiago Ponce, 23, Casper, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

• Zaccary Zimmerer, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.

• Christian Leach, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.

• Patrick Foster, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible no interlock device.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

• Alberto Luna, 34, Oregon, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.

• Aaron Schnitker, 39, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance.

• Christopher Walker, 24, Tennessee, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

• Brian Roulo, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.

• Gilbert Mendoza, 27, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

• Francisco Amparan, 62, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY, JULY 23

• 9:35 a.m., Herrick Lane, possible sexual offense/assault.

• 10:52 a.m., Highway 287, accident.

• 12:11 p.m., Highway 287, accident.

• 3:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.

• 9:17 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

• 12:41 a.m., 5100 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency.

• 7:24 a.m., 200 block of Avenue C, possible domestic disturbance/harassment-threats.

• 8:50 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.

• 9:41 a.m., Highway 230, vandalism.

• 11:56 a.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., theft.

• 4:20 p.m., Highway 287, trespassing.

• 6:58 p.m., 1100 block of Apache Dr., possible domestic disturbance.

• 7:28 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

• 10:03 a.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.

• 7:52 p.m., Ridge Road, possible domestic disturbance.

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

FRIDAY, JULY 23

• 9:39 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.

• 10:46 a.m., 4300 block of Grays Gable Rd., accident.

• 11:34 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency.

• 11:46 a.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., vandalism.

• 11:55 a.m., 600 block of N. Fifth St., possible sexual offense/assault.

• 2:53 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.

• 4:42 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.

• 5:57 p.m., 2700 block of Plains St., emergency.

• 6:08 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., accident.

• 6:50 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., emergency.

• 8:03 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., vandalism.

• 8:10 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

• 2:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.

• 3:20 a.m., intersection of S. Sixth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.

• 3:40 a.m., 1300 block of N. 27th St., dead body found.

• 8:50 a.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.

• 9:44 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.

• 6:58 p.m., 1100 block of Apache Dr., possible domestic disturbance.

• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., disorderly conduct.

• 10:10 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.

• 11:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

• 12:09 a.m., 700 block of Garfield St., criminal entry/residence.

• 12:46 a.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible impaired driver.

• 1:45 a.m., 100 block of E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.

• 4:49 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/business.

• 4:51 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., burglary/vehicle.

• 11:47 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.

• 3:05 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.

• 3:54 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.

• 7:42 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., emergency.

• 9:58 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., fighting.

