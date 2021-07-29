THURSDAY
WYOMING PEACE OFFICERS STANDARDS AND TRAINING COMMISSION will host a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be virtually and open to the public in-person at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The meeting login link is: meet.google.com/xcq-hiww-jfq Login information can also be found on the POST website.
FRIDAY
FREE WALKING TOUR from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery, led by Judy Knight with speakers at graves of a dozen military and government service personnel. Enter at Willett Drive entrance, park on any gravel road and meet at the south end of row L. It will require about a 1/2 mile of walking. Sponsored by LPM, VFW, DAR, American Legion and Albany County Historical Society and Historic Preservation Board. No reservations needed. For more information, email je.judy@gmail.com.
LARAMIE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY is enrolling for the 2021-22 year. Annual tuition is $3,395 with multi-student discounts available. Register at www.laramiechristianacademy.com/enroll. There is a $95 registration fee per family. To inquire or schedule a tour, email info@laramiechristianacademy.com or call 307-222-2425.