FRIDAY
FREE WALKING TOUR from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie’s Greenhill Cemetery, led by Judy Knight with speakers at graves of a dozen military and government service personnel. Enter at Willett Drive entrance, park on any gravel road and meet at the south end of row L. It will require about a 1/2 mile of walking. Sponsored by LPM, VFW, DAR, American Legion and Albany County Historical Society and Historic Preservation Board. No reservations needed. For more information, email je.judy@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Sabine Schenck with the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Center on Aging will be discussing how to practice daily mindfulness for better health. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.