Albany County Detention CenterEditor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY• Jennifer Garcia, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
• Scott Davenport, 57, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under suspension, interference.
• Taylor Palmer, 32, Laramie, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
TUESDAY• Mary Taylor, 53, Rock Springs, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Blair Hopkins, 41, Sheridan, was arrested for possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY• Chad Parsons, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference with police officer(s), felony restraint.
• Dexter Candelaria, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, open container.
• Lancey Lopez, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery, interference.
• Tammy Miller, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
• Devon Vasquez, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 5:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 8:17 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible interference, resisting arrest.
TUESDAY• 8:38 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, accident.
THURSDAY• 8:57 p.m., Highway 230, trespassing.
• 12:02 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite.
• 5:53 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, animal bite.
• 9:08 p.m., 600 block of Hayes St., fighting.
• 9:24 p.m., Highway 130, property found.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY• 7:01 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Person St., accident.
• 11:12 a.m., intersection of S. 23rd St. and E. Sheridan St., animal bite.
• 11:20 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., animal bite.
• 2:14 p.m., 1500 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., accident.
• 2:14 p.m., 1300 block of N. 18th St., burglary/vehicle.
• 4 p.m., 2400 block of Wyoming Ave., burglary/vehicle.
• 5:21 p.m., 100 block of N. Third St., accident.
• 5:29 p.m., 600 block of Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 6:15 p.m., 200 block of S. First St., fighting.
• 8:17 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible interference/resisting arrest.
• 11:40 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
TUESDAY• 7:22 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Shield St., accident.
• 7:43 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:57 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 8:06 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:13 p.m., 900 block of E. Harney, possible harassment/threats.
• 8:16 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:36 p.m., 800 block of E. Lyon St., burglary/vehicle.
• 9:46 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY• 8:07 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Jefferson St., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 9:17 a.m., 2600 block of Harrison St., property found.
• 9:20 a.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., hit and run.
• 9:45 a.m., 4200 block of Shoshone Dr., possible animal cruelty/neglect.
• 10:45 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 12:09 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible harassment/threats.
• 3:13 p.m., 500 block of S. Pine St., theft.
• 3:41 p.m., 1200 block of S. Second St., theft.
• 6:30 p.m., 600 block of W. Flint St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:30 p.m., 900 block of S. Second St., possible harassment/threats.
• 8:28 p.m., 300 block of S. Second St., theft.
THURSDAY• 10:40 a.m., 200 block of S. Second St., possible harassment/threats.
• 10:51 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 1:27 p.m., intersection of S. Eighth St. and E. Garfield St., property found.
• 1:35 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary/vehicle.
• 8:53 p.m., intersection of S. Adams St. and Cottonwood Dr., fireworks.
• 3:29 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 9:08 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., fighting.