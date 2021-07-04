SUNDAY
CENTENNIAL LIBRARY AND CULTURAL ASSOCIATION is hosting its annual book sale at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday through Sunday, July 2-4. Bag day, with a cost of $2 a bag, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
THURSDAY
MONOLITH RANCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE is having a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Meetings are open to the public. Public comments may be emailed to cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org. Participants on Zoom will be muted until the chair asks for public comments. Requests for accommodations from persons with disabilities must be made 24 hours in advance of a meeting. For more information and to request the Zoom link, contact Williams at cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org or 307-721-5230
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.