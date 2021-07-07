Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...305...307...308 AND 309... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, 308, AND 309... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301...302...305...307... 308 and 309. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&