Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Franklin Bursick, 26, South Carolina, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Louis Santos, 66, California, was arrested for possible hit and run, no insurance, no driver’s license.
n Sam Lee, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
n Mark Hahn, 58, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Tyannah Swenson, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Julia Burrows, 18, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
n Drake Nash, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Sean Jansen, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible false ID, resisting arrest.
n Tabitha Hage, 29, Tennessee, was arrested for possible trespassing.
n Arnall Riddle, 31, Utah, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, felony unauthorized use of credit card.
n Erasno Torres-Vasquez, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Lance Parks, 58, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft.
SUNDAY
n JonThomas Frausto, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Justin Lathan, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible false reporting.
n Tandy Coughlin, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, vehicle burglary.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:51 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 6:34 a.m., intersection of Rawhide Road and Highway 287, vandalism.
n 4:18 p.m., Highway 230, possible attempted sexual assault.
n 5:41 p.m., Forest Service Road 700, vandalism.
SATURDAY
n 1:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
n 2:14 a.m., 500 block of N. Third St., possible impaired driver.
n 10:01 a.m., 2200 block of Range View Ln., vandalism.
n 1:21 p.m., 100 block of Big Hollow Rd., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 3:49 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 5:53 p.m., Forest Service Road 700, animal bite.
SUNDAY
n 4:26 p.m., Headquarters Road, assault and battery.
n 4:31 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:51 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
n 9:29 a.m., 200 block of S. Pine St., vandalism.
n 2:06 p.m., 1200 block of E. Custer St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
n 2:28 p.m., intersection of S. Seventh St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
n 3:22 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance/harassment-threats.
n 4:20 p.m., 800 block of S. Third St., hit and run.
n 5:47 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 6:49 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10 p.m., 4300 block of Moraine St., animal bite.
n 11:43 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY
n 12:58 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
n 1:16 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., possible impaired driver.
n 1:30 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., trespassing.
n 12:15 p.m., 700 block of N. Third St., accident.
n 5:38 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., hit and run.
n 6:44 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
n 9:27 p.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 10:30 p.m., 1900 block of Plateau St., animal bite.
n 11:47 p.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Garfield St., disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY
n 9:08 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., theft.
Editor’s note: There were also 40 responses to calls for fireworks within city limits during the weekend.