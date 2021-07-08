THURSDAY
MONOLITH RANCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE is having a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Meetings are open to the public. Public comments may be emailed to cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org. Participants on Zoom will be muted until the chair asks for public comments. Requests for accommodations from persons with disabilities must be made 24 hours in advance of a meeting. For more information and to request the Zoom link, contact Williams at cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org or 307-721-5230
FRIDAY
BUILD A STRONG FOUNDATION fundraising dinner for the North Platte Valley Medical Center will be hosted by Tim and Debbie Bishop, owners of the Medicine Bow Lodge on Friday. The dinner will feature gourmet prime rib as well as wine or beer, dessert and entertainment in an incomparable mountain setting.
SATURDAY
LARAMIE ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY is hosting “Caterday” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the opportunity to meet adoptable cats at 1104 S. Second St. Visit laramieanimals.org for information on adoptions, fostering, spay/neuter financial assistance, volunteer opportunities and for making donations. Also be sure to visit the Laramie Animal Shelter.