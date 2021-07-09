FRIDAY
BUILD A STRONG FOUNDATION fundraising dinner for the North Platte Valley Medical Center will be hosted by Tim and Debbie Bishop, owners of the Medicine Bow Lodge on Friday. The dinner will feature gourmet prime rib as well as wine or beer, dessert and entertainment in an incomparable mountain setting.
SATURDAY
LARAMIE ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY is hosting “Caturday” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the opportunity to meet adoptable cats at 1104 S. Second St. Visit laramieanimals.org for information on adoptions, fostering, spay/neuter financial assistance, volunteer opportunities and for making donations.