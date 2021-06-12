Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY
n Calvin Aubin, 31, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible interference, shoplifting.
TUESDAY
n Jamie Phan, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible shoplifting.
n Tate Burns, 68, Washington, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
WEDNESDAY
n Joseph Myers, 49, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abandonment.
n Micaela Myers, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abandonment.
THURSDAY
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 1:50 a.m., 700 block of Beaufort St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 1:43 p.m., 4000 block of For Buford Ln., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
n 4:24 p.m., Boswell Road, theft.
n 4:57 p.m., West Street, fire, public.
n 6:24 p.m., Laramie area, accident.
TUESDAY
n 6:12 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 5:10 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 11:03 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
WEDNESDAY
n 10:00 a.m., Highway 230, theft.
n 8:44 p.m., South Second Street, trespassing.
THURSDAY
n 6:42 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
n 11:39 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:32 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:46 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
n 5:54 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 9:04 a.m., 1000 block of Arapaho Dr., theft.
n 7:16 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
n 8:55 a.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident.
n 7:23 p.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run.
n 11:55 p.m., 800 block of Plaza Ln., burglary, business.
TUESDAY
n 4:52 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., vandalism.
n 3:54 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., false ID.
n 11:03 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:18 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible sexual offense.
WEDNESDAY
n 9:19 a.m., 1300 block of E. Custer St., theft.
n 8:59 a.m., North Taylor Street, theft.
n 10:57 a.m., 900 block of N. Fifth St., possible child abuse, neglect.
n 10:47 a.m., 1500 block of E. Ord St., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:40 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 3:19 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Cree Dr., accident.
n 4:13 p.m., 1500 block of W. Palmer Dr., possible sexual offense, assault.
n 5:23 p.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible harassment, threats.
n 5:53 p.m., 100 block of N. Third St., burglary, residence.
n 8:15 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 2:59 p.m., 2400 block of Dover Dr., burglary, vehicle.
n 4:27 p.m., 2300 block of E. Garfield St., possible identity theft.
n 5:32 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
THURSDAY
n 11:45 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:07 p.m., 1200 block of N. Ninth St., vandalism.
n 12:57 p.m., 800 block of N. Sixth St., vandalism.
n 2:50 p.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., theft.
n 5:34 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., contributing to delinquency.
n 9:27 p.m., 2300 block of Binford St., burglary, vehicle.
n 11:08 p.m., 2000 block of Reynolds St., burglary, residence.
n 9:49 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:25 a.m., 3900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 1:22 p.m., 1500 block of Shetland Dr., possible child abuse, neglect.
n 6:42 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.