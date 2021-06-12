SATURDAY
THE CITY OF LARAMIE MOSQUITO CONTROL was delayed in spray application because of windy conditions. Mosquito control fogging crews plan to makeup applications this weekend, weather permitting, and will be applying Zenivex E4 ULV in residential areas, and parks and recreation areas this evening. For more information, email Tyler Shevling at tshevling@cityoflaramie.org.
THE GREAT UNTAMED is hosting Folk-Americana singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster live tonight at 8:30 p.m. at 209 S. Third St. Admission is free and open to the public.
TUESDAY
THE SIGMA CHI HOUSING CORPORATION is having its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at 1629 Fraternity Row.
PRAYERS & SQUARES QUILTING GROUP is meeting at 9 a.m. in Hunter Hall, room 1 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, located at 104 S. Fourth St. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.