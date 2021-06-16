Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Patrick Crayton, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY
n Matthew Martin, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Justin White, 31, Colorado, was arrested for possible no insurance.
SUNDAY
n Carlos Negron, 28, California, was arrested for possible battery, property destruction.
n Stephan Barneski, 30, Colorado, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Kristina Coleman, 46, Nebraska, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
n 4:08 p.m., 4800 block of Quarterhorse Dr., trespassing.
n 4:24 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SATURDAY
n 4:17 p.m., Happy Jack Road, accident.
n 6:12 p.m., 400 block of Boulder Ridge Rd., trespassing.
n 4:17 a.m., Highway 30, possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 11:55 a.m., 2700 block of Highway 130, animal bite.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:58 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driver.
n 9:35 a.m., 800 block of S. Fifth St., theft.
n 12:34 p.m., 400 block of S. Second St., accident.
n 1:28 p.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., possible harassment, threats.
n 5:03 p.m., 300 block of N. Third St., burglary, business.
n 6:30 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., possible harassment, threats.
n 9:30 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and W. Snow Range Rd., burglary, business.
n 10:03 p.m., 1600 block of N. 11th St., vandalism.
n 2:28 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
n 6:44 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 8:31 a.m., 4300 block of Beech St., accident.
n 12:48 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 4:58 p.m., 300 block of S. Ninth St., vandalism.
n 9:54 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., burglary, business.
n 10:01 p.m., 400 block of N. Pine St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 10:27 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., fire, public.
n 8:35 a.m., 1400 block of Skyline Rd., littering.
n 10:09 a.m., 100 block of S. First St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 1:55 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft.
n 7:52 p.m., intersection of S. Fourth St. and E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run.
SUNDAY
n 6:21 a.m., 1500 block of Van Buren St., burglary, business.
n 9:33 a.m., 1300 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
n 11:35 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 11:38 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 12:22 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:25 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., fire, public.
n 8:16 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., hit and run.
N 8:32 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., possible impaired driver.
n 9:28 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible harassment, threats.
n 1:50 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., fighting.
n 11:40 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
n 1:26 300 block of W. Shield St., burglary, vehicle.
n 2:38 p.m., 4100 block of Cliff St., burglary, vehicle.
n 6:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 6:23 p.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., disorderly conduct.