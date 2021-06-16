WEDNESDAY
THE MEDICINE BOW LODGE, owned by Tim and Debbie Bishop, is hosting a fundraising dinner for the North Platte Valley Medical Center on July 9. Tax-deductible tickets are currently on sale now until June 25 for $250. Gourmet prime rib, wine, beer and dessert will be served. Checks can be made payable to the Corbett Medical Foundation at P.O. Box 343, Saratoga WY, 82331. Email questions or comments to info@pvhp.org.
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING ALUMNI ASSOCIATION registration for the Tracing Our Roots Virtual 5K is still open until Thursday at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/alumni/networks-and-chapters/uwaa-virtual-5k-series.html, or call Henschler at (307) 766-4166 or email chensch@uwyo.edu.
THE ALBANY COUNTY CATTLEWOMEN RANCH TOUR is still open for registration. The tour is free; however, buses are available for transportation for $15/person. Personal vehicles may be used. Box lunches are available for $10/each and contain a roast beef sandwich, fruit, desert bar and bottled water. To make reservations for the tour, transportation and/or boxed lunches, call Sandra at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at 307-745-5116. Registration closes Sunday.
THURSDAY
THURSDAY LOCAL MARKET begins at 3 p.m. today at the Southeast corner of Undine Park, located on the corner of S. Seventh and Ord streets. For questions, contact Market Manager Ashley Quick at thursdaylocalmarket@gmail.com.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.