THURSDAY
THE NATIONAL ACUPUNCTURE DETOXIFICATION ASSOCIATION (NADA) is offering free stress relief treatments with ear puncture from 4-7 p.m. at the Thursday Local Market, located at Undine Park on the corner of S. Seventh and Ord streets. NADA offers free regular clinic hours on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at various times. For more information, call 307-460-2771.
SUNDAY
IVINSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL is hosting its bi-monthly Walk with a Doc event from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Washington Park, located between 18th and Sheridan streets. Guest speaker Liz Scherer, High County physical therapist is leading discussion. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.