FRIDAY
THE INTERSECTION OF NINTH AND LEWIS STREETS will be closed for University of Wyoming utility work. The closure is expected to last through the end of June; detours will be set in place. Direct questions to city of Laramie Engineering, at engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250.
SATURDAY
THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING ART MUSEUM is hosting its annual summer solstice celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on site at the Centennial Complex, located at 2111 E. Willett Dr. The event has limited capacity. Free, family-friendly art-making stations will be available, as well as a free smoothie bike for visitors to make smoothies. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or call 307-766-6622.